Asia Argento has denied allegations she sexually assaulted co-star Jimmy Bennett when he was just 17.
The 42-year-old actress - who had previously accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - became the subject of her own accusations this week after it was claimed she paid $380,000 to Jimmy, whom she worked with on 'The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things', who accused her of sexual assault.
A report published by The New York Times alleged that in 2013, Asia sexually assaulted Jimmy, now 22, in a California hotel room two months after he turned 17, and paid him the large sum of money after he threatened to sue her.
But now, the actress has denied the allegations, and said her boyfriend at the time Anthony Bourdain - who was found dead in a hotel room in June, aged 61 - had given Jimmy the money in order to help him out when he found himself in a tough financial situation.
In a lengthy statement, Asia said: ''I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett.
''Subsequent to my exposure in the Weinstein case, Bennett - who was then undergoing severe economic problems and who had previously undertaken legal actions against his own family requesting millions in damages - unexpectedly made an exorbitant request of money from me.
''Bennett knew my boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, was a man of great perceived wealth, and had his own reputation as a beloved public figure to protect. Anthony insisted the matter be handled privately and this was also what Bennett wanted. Anthony was afraid of the possible negative publicity that such a person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us.
''We decided to deal compassionately with Bennett's demand for help and give it to him. Anthony personally undertook to help Bennett economically, upon the condition that we would no longer suffer any further intrusions in our life.''
Previously, The New York Times reported that Jimmy's attorney Gordon K. Sattro had told them that Jimmy's ''feelings about that day were brought to the forefront recently when Ms. Argento took the spotlight as one of the many victims of Harvey Weinstein.''
Asia first made claims against Weinstein in October, and is one of over 60 women to have come forward with allegations against the producer.
She accused Weinstein of forcing oral sex on her in 1997, but did admit to having had ''consensual sexual relations with [Weinstein] multiple times over the course of the next five years'' after the alleged assault, although she described the meetings as ''one-sided and 'onanistic.'''
