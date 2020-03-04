Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are ''goofy'' parents.

The 'Friends With Benefits' star and the 42-year-old actor have daughter Wyatt, five, and son Dimitri, three, together and have admitted their home life is usually filled with silly jokes and lots of laughter - although their kids don't always find them amusing.

Speaking in Brit Morin's new iHeartRadio podcast Teach Me Something New, Ashton said: ''I sometimes try to read our daughter's books in the characters' voices, and [Wyatt is] like, 'Dad, can you just use your real voice?'

''I'll do Peppa Pig with an English accent. And then Daddy Pig, the whole thing. And she's like, 'Dad, just do your regular voice.' ''

Mila, 36, added: ''We're very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that don't have skill ... I think that's just being idiots.

''I think we're very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.''

But the couple's daughter doesn't just want to hear her parents talk in a different accent as she's also keen to find out about their lives before she was born.

Mila explained: ''[Wyatt] now knows everything about us. I mean, literally, she's like, 'Tell me a story from your life?' and you're like, 'All right, let me think about a story.' But then after a while, you run out of stories. So [Ashton] has to go and start creating stories from real life. Because you literally run out of stories.''

Despite their lavish lifestyles, Mila and Ashton refuse to hand everything to their children on a plate as they always want them to understand the value of money.

The 'Bad Moms' star said previously: ''It's so important because [Ashton and I] came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth. Nothing's been handed to us.

''It's a matter of teaching them from a very early age that, you know, 'Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you're poor. You are very poor, you have nothing. Mommy and Daddy have a bank account.' ''