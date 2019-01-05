Ashton Kutcher wanted to give his own heart to his twin brother, when he needed a transplant at the age of 13.
Ashton Kutcher wanted to give his own heart to his twin brother, when he needed a transplant at the age of 13.
The 40-year-old actor's twin brother Michael is alive today because of a heart transplant he had when he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy - in which his heart grew to be four times the size it should be - when he was a child.
And Michael - who is living with cerebral palsy, a permanent movement disorder - has revealed he has a ''deep appreciation'' for Ashton, as he was willing to give up his own life to save Michael, before another suitable donor was found.
Recalling the 'That 70s Show' alum's generosity, Michael said: ''It's just ... I can't find the words. It's a connection that you can't explain. In all seriousness, we're just very connected ... It's an honour or deep appreciation and a deep love for someone who would sacrifice that for you. I really can't put words to it.''
Ashton has previously said that Michael taught him people are not all created equally, but Michael insists he doesn't want people to ''feel sorry'' for him, because he doesn't think he got ''the wrong end of the stick'' by being born differently.
He said: ''I think his quote of [how] not everyone's not created equally, I think that goes back to him feeling sorry for me at a point. He's right. We aren't created equally, whether it be a disability or a health issue or whether it be anything, ethnicity, sex. We're just not created equally. If we were, what's cool about that?
''I don't really like to use the word disability, I like to use the word giftability because we're all created different. We all have disabilities. I think his quote is right on. We're not born equal, but that's okay. It's okay. You may think I got the wrong end of the stick, but having the transplant and the disability and everything, but in my eyes, I got the right end.''
Michael also revealed he encouraged Ashton not to pity him, because he believes he was ''put in [his] situation'' in order to be an advocate for disability and organ donation.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Michael - who now works with the #BeTheGift campaign, which encourages people to register as organ donors - said: ''I am who I am, right? I was put in these situations. Who I am is for a reason. I strongly feel that a major part of that reason is to be an advocate and be outspoken and use the platform that I am to advocate for disability, to advocate for organ donation, and I feel I've found my purpose in that.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Steve Jobs founded Apple Inc. with his techie pal Steve Wozniak after leaving Reed College...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
An intelligent script and smart direction help lift this romantic comedy above the fray. It...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
What Happens In Vegas Trailer Two strangers awaken together to discover they've gotten married following...
There was a time, not too long ago, when there was one great computer-animated film...
Much like Top Gun and, to a lesser extent, An Officer and a Gentleman, Andrew...