Ashton Kutcher says 'Two and a Half Men' helped him get through his divorce from Demi Moore.

The 41-year-old star replaced Charlie Sheen on the sitcom in 2011, and while he initially had reservations about taking on the lead role of Walden Schmidt on the series because he ''knew things were a little not great in [his] relationship'' with Demi - who he split from in 2011 and divorced in 2013 - he had a ''really good time'' making the show.

Ashton said: ''I wanted to work on that with Demi.

''I wanted to be home more. And I was like, 'Let me think about it.'

''I had a really good time making it. I actually went through a divorce on that show which is a really hard thing to do.

''And having a family [on set] while going through that ... I needed that.''

Ashton has praised his co-stars for ''supporting'' him throughout his divorce.

Speaking on the 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast, he added: ''Those people were all there for me and supported me while I was going through that, and it was phenomenal.''

The 'Jobs' star - who is now married to Mila Kunis, with whom he has daughter Wyatt, five, and three-year-old son Dimitri - previously revealed he spent a week ''in the mountains'' by himself when he divorced Demi.

He said: ''Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself. I did no food, no drink - just water and tea. I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything. I was there by myself, so there was no talking. I just had a notepad, a pen and water and tea - for a week.''

The 'That 70s Show' actor used the time to handwrite letters to all his former partners, which he eventually typed up and sent off as an exercise in closure.

He added: ''I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything, regret, anything. And I wrote letters to every single person, and on day seven, I typed them all out and then sent them. I handwrote them all and then typed them out and sent them.

''It was like an [Alcoholics Anonymous] exercise. I was like, 'I've probably done some damage.' So I just cleared palette.''