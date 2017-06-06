Ashton Kutcher and Jada Pinkett Smith are to present prizes at this year's CMT Music Awards.

The 39-year-old actor has joined a long list of celebrities who will give out the prestigious awards at the star-studded bash, which will take place at Nashville's Music City Centre on Wednesday (07.06.17), that celebrates folk musicians, recognises the best music videos and television performances over the past year.

The American broadcasting network, CMT, has revealed the 'Gotham' actress will take to the stage to hand over a gong to the winner of a particular category, as well as 'Nashville' star Clare Bowen, Danny Masterson, Dustin Lynch, Hoda Kotb, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jason Aldean, Johnny Galecki, Josh Henderson, Katherine Heigl, Kathie Lee Gifford, Rachel Bilson, Reba McEntire, Bobby Bones, Cody Alan and Katie Cook.

Jason Derulo is also set to present during the fan-voted music extravaganza, and will also take to the stage to wow crowds with a special performance that will see him collaborate with Luke Bryan.

Blake Shelton is also set to sing at the ceremony, as well as Brett Eldredge, The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert and country singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett.

And 'American Idol' champion Carrie Underwood is slated to team up with Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban for the first time at the major awards bash, whilst Lady Antebellum will join forces with Earth, Wind and Fire tomorrow.

Charles Esten is also on board to host the evening, and the 'Nashville' star - who portrays Deacon Claybourne in the popular series - is ''thrilled and honoured'' he has been handpicked to helm the annual show.

Speaking previously, the 51-year-old dark-haired hunk said: ''I'm thrilled and honoured to get to host this great event. Everybody knows that CMT has a special connection with country music and the incredible fans that love it so much. That connection is why our show, 'Nashville', now has a perfect home on the network.

''It's also why there is no other show quite like the CMT Music Awards. It's a show fully dedicated to the fans and an annual chance for them to place their votes for their favourite artists. Besides always being flat-out fun, it's also always been a stage for magical musical moments - and a place where some of country's biggest legends have been made.''

The 2017 CMT Music Awards will air on the broadcasting network CMT on June 7 at 8pm.