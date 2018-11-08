Ashton Kutcher is reportedly in line to turn his MTV prank show 'Punk'd' into a film.

The 40-year-old actor created the hidden camera series with Jason Goldberg and from 2003 to 2007 he tormented numerous unwitting celebrities with 'Candid Camera' style pranks.

Paramount Pictures and MTV Films now want to bring the show - which continued after Ashton's departure - to the big screen as they want to fill the void left by the end of the 'Jackass' franchise and Ashton is apparently keen to sign on the dotted line.

A source told America's OK! magazine: ''Paramount is hungry for a new prank-based film franchise now that the 'Jackass' movies have run their course, and the buzz is that they're trying to woo Ashton into participating. He's on the verge of saying yes.''

Ashton - who is married to Mila Kunis, with whom he has two children, daughter Wyatt, four, and two-year-old son Dimitri - wants to keep details of the film under wraps as he doesn't want any of his potential prank victims to become aware of his plans.

The source added: ''You can't announce a 'Punk'd' movie and expect to get enough good footage of unsuspecting celebrities. If Ashton's going to do this, he needs to make sure he can pull it off.

''He has a long list of celebrities to target including folks like Drake and Kevin Hart.''