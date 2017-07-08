Ashton Kutcher is due to host a Facebook Live on Monday (10.07.17) to discuss ''gender equality in the workplace.''

The 39-year-old actor took to his Twitter account on Friday (07.07.17) night to tell his followers he will be hosting the conversation on his Facebook page, after he originally tried to ask questions around the topic on LinkedIn, but drew criticism for his choice of words.

On LinkedIn, the 'Jobs' actor asked questions such as ''What advice should we be giving to female entrepreneurs?'' and ''What are the rules for dating in the work place? Flirting?'', to which fans wrote back slamming the wording for being based on flawed assumptions about women.

When Ashton then took to Twitter, he wrote: ''thank you everyone for the feedback on the questions I posted on LinkedIn. Good and bad. Already a learning experience.

''Looking to host an open live conversation on Monday morning on my FB page about gender equality in the work place

''I've already offended some folks by asking the wrong questions. I'm certain given the sensitivity of the topic I will say other things wrong

''Hope we can find space to be wrong in the pursuit of getting it right.

''We have centuries of ground to make up in a short order & I don't want the basics to be off limits. some clearly don't yet get the basics. (sic)''

It's not the first time Ashton - who has two-year-old daughter Wyatt and seven-month-old son Dimitri with his wife Mila Kunis - has spoken about gender equality either, as he previously praised his 'No Strings Attached' co-star Natalie Portman for speaking out about the gender pay gap.

Earlier this year Natalie claimed she was paid three times less than Ashton when they starred together in the 2011 romantic comedy.

And Ashton tweeted at the time: ''So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!''