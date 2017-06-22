Ashton Kutcher's two-year-old daughter can already speak three languages.

The 'What Happens In Vegas' star is incredibly proud of his daughter Wyatt Isabelle, who he says can already converse in Russian, Spanish and English.

He said: ''It's weird because girls advance apparently faster than boys. I didn't know this, but on research, like early childhood advancement.

''My daughter is like two and a half, she speaks three languages, she's got like Russian and Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them.''

However, Ashton says his six-month-old son Dimitri Portwood - who he has with his wife Mila Kunis - sounds like a ''pterodactyl''.

He added: ''The boy is just like a 'thuck'. Just a chunky, like, 'BAAHHH'. He sounds like a pterodactyl, and he's not coming around ...

''Wyatt, I had her 'papa' at four months. She was like, 'Papa, papa' and I was like, 'Aw.' The boy is like, 'BAHHHHH.'''

The 39-year-old actor, though, feels very lucky to be a father.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he said: ''I invented another human, I just keep inventing them. That's the second one. That's my second invention. It's amazing, it's so cool. He's six months now so I've had him for a little bit, I haven't thrown him out yet.''

Meanwhile, Ashton previously admitted he is a better son since becoming a father himself.

He said: ''As soon as I had kids, I called my parents and apologised because I had no idea how much they loved me ...

''That celebration happens every day I open the door, every day I go in their room and see them in the morning, every day we share a little secret or pass a message to each other. The act of being a father in itself is the gift.''