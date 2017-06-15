Ashton Kutcher says his daughter Wyatt, two, is so affectionate towards her seven-month-old brother Dimitri she almost ''suffocates'' him with her hugs.
Ashton Kutcher's daughter accidentally ''tries to murder'' her baby brother.
The 39-year-old actor and wife Mila Kunis love the fact two-year-old Wyatt is devoted to Dimitri, seven months, but the 'Ranch' star admitted his little girl can sometimes be a little bit too affectionate.
He said: ''Wyatt occasionally tries to murder the young one. Not on purpose, but she just hugs him so hard that she almost suffocates him sometimes, and doesn't even realise that that's happening.''
Ashton admitted his top tip for having two children so close in age is to ensure one is fully toilet trained before having another.
Speaking on radio show 'On Air with Ryan Seacrest', he told the host: ''Get one out of diapers before you have the second, because having two in diapers is a whole scenario, right?
''As soon as the first one gets out of diapers, go ahead and have the second one, that way they'll actually play with each other at one point. But to spread it out a little bit is good.''
Meanwhile, the former 'That 70s Show' star revealed he and his 33-year-old spouse initially planned to name their son Walt, but had a sudden change of heart.
He recalled: ''We were set on Walt, like Walt Disney. No Walter--just Walt. But then it changed last minute.
''We were driving in the car and Mila turns to me and she's like, 'I don't think that our son's name is Walt. I think it's Dimitri, and also I think that Donald Trump is going to be the next president.'
''I had missed the whole name thing, because I was like, 'What are you talking about? Trump is not going to be president.'
''Then two days later I remembered that she said it, and I was like, 'I think you're right about the name.'''
