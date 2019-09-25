Ashton Kutcher has opened up about being ''fired'' from 2005 romantic comedy 'Elizabethtown', and while he agreed with director Cameron Crowe that things weren't ''working out'', he discovered ''at the time'' that the helmer's initial first choice Orlando Bloom had become available again.
Ashton Kutcher claims he was ''fired'' from 'Elizabethtown'.
The 41-year-old actor had signed up to star in the 2005 romantic comedy movie, which went on to feature Orlando Bloom and Kirsten Dunst in the lead roles, but says he was let go because he ''probably wasn't disciplined enough as an actor''.
He said: ''Yeah, I'll say fired, sure.
''[Director Cameron Crowe] originally wanted Orlando Bloom for 'Elizabethtown' and Orlando Bloom was working on a Ridley Scott picture, and wasn't available.
''So I went [to] audition, he cast me and then we started working on it. I think he wanted to see the character rehearsals all the way, and I probably wasn't disciplined enough as an actor to get myself to a point where I was able to do that and show it to him in a way that he felt comfortable.''
Ashton admits he and Cameron came to the conclusion that things weren't ''working out'' on the motion picture, but he discovered ''at the same time'' that Orlando had become available for the role.
Speaking to online magazine First We Feast's 'Hot Ones' while eating some hot chicken wings, he added: ''At a certain point we just kind of agreed that it wasn't working out. More him than me,
''But also, I found out at the same time that Orlando Bloom had just become available right when he was gonnna let me go.''
The movie - which also starred Alec Baldwin and Susan Sarandon - saw Orlando's down-on-his-luck character Drew begin an unlikely relationship with stewardess Claire (Kirsten) during a flight home to Kentucky, where he was heading following news of his father's death.
