Ashton Kutcher has shared his phone number on social media so he can have a ''real connection with real people''.
The 40-year-old actor - who has daughter Wyatt, four, and son Dimitri, two, with his wife Mila Kunis - took to Twitter on Tuesday (29.01.19) to publicly post his phone number so his fans could get in touch with him, in an attempt to help him form more connections with ''real people''.
In one tweet, he wrote: ''I miss having a real connection w/ real people. My Community. From now on you can just text me. I won't be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world +1 (319) 519-0576 Yes this is my# (sic)''
After texting the number, hopeful fans receive an ''autotext'' response, prompting them to click on a link which adds their contact to Ashton's phone, so he can respond to their messages.
It reads: ''hey it's Ashton. this is an autotext to let you know I got your message, everything else will be from me. make sure you click the link and add yourself to my phone so I can respond to you (sic)''
The auto text feature then sends out the terms and conditions of the text message exchange which includes a warning that sending texts may cost the user money, depending on their phone plan.
One other message sent through the auto text feature told fans that Ashton was on set and wouldn't be able to respond to everything sent to him.
It read: ''alright so I'm definitely not going to be able to respond to every one of your questions. But love hearing from you. I'm on the set of The Ranch right now. Will send updates soon. Have the best Damn day you can! (sic)''
