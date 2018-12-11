Ashton Kutcher has to prove to Ellen Degeneres that his two-year-old son Dimitri can walk, after she teased him for always seeing him carry the tot.
The 40-year-old actor always takes his two-year-old son Dimitri on walks down to the beach along with his wife Mila Kunis and their four-year-old daughter Wyatt, and has said that ever since their neighbour Ellen saw him carrying his youngest tot, he's had to prove that Dimitri knows how to walk.
During an episode of her eponymous talk show, Ellen said: ''The young boy that never walks is how old?''
And Ashton responded: ''He walks! He's two.
''I now have a complex about this because I have one of those hiking backpack things. I put him in the hiker to go down the beach so we can actually go down the beach. Otherwise it's a whole wrangling session with the kid. And then you came out and you were like, 'Oh, does he walk?' And I was like, 'Yes! He walks.'''
Ellen, 60, insists she's seen the 'Ranch' star carrying Dimitri ''five times'', and Ashton admitted he now makes sure the tot gets out of the carrier and walks just long enough to pass the TV host's house.
Ashton continued: ''So now I take him out of the thing once we get to purview of your house and I'm like, 'Go, go, go! Run, little sucker!' And I'm trying to dish him along so I don't have to hear about it anymore.
''This kid's going to be an Olympian because I'm going to be behind him like, 'To Ellen's house! She's watching!'''
Meanwhile, a source recently claimed Ashton and Mila - who married in 2015 - are still ''over the moon'' about life as a family of four.
The insider said: ''They married their best friends and have continued to grow in their relationship by openly communicating and keeping their heads out of the clouds.
''They are real people and have found true love, trust, friendship and honesty. They are a great example for others to follow.
''Both of them wanted to be parents for quite a while before they had children, and they are still over the moon.''
