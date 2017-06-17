Ashton Kutcher is a better son since becoming a father himself.

The 'What Happens In Vegas' star understands how much his parents loved him, now he is a dad to Wyatt Isabelle, two, and Dimitri Portwood, six months.

He said: ''As soon as I had kids, I called my parents and apologised because I had no idea how much they loved me.''

And the 39-year-old star - who has his two children with his wife Mila Kunis - ''celebrates'' every day when he sets his eyes on his kids.

He added: ''That celebration happens every day I open the door, every day I go in their room and see them in the morning, every day we share a little secret or pass a message to each other. The act of being a father in itself is the gift.''

Ashton feels ''blessed'' to have such a supportive wife in Mila and enjoys being able to split their parental duties.

He told Parade magazine: ''I'm so blessed because my wife is so just on it, all the time ... We have a fifty-fifty household. I'll work for six months on this show, and then we're gonna go away for four months where Mila's going to work and I'm gonna be the one at home.''

Meanwhile, Ashton previously praised Mila for ''kicking his ass'' every day.

He said: ''It's not whether you win or lose, it's how you learn from the mistakes that you make and how you perceive the world that's coming at you.

''Because life doesn't happen to you, it happens for you. Every single time. And as long as you have love and kindness and optimism and a pursuit of something greater in your heart, you're the lucky one. So this award is for you. It is for my family, it's for all four of my parents, it's for my wife, who kicks my ass on character every day.

''I'm telling you, this morning, I woke up and she kicked my ass on character. I thought I was awesome because I got up early and helped with the kids before she woke up and I let her sleep a little bit and then she's like, 'Well, now you're gonna act tired? I do it every day.' But it was a character moment, right? Because she's right!''