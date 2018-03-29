Ashton Kutcher has co-founded an organisation to fight sexual exploitation of children.

The 40-year-old actor has developed a non-profit, Thorn, which tries to identify any potential victims and abusers as well as disrupt groups.

Speaking to '48 Hours', he said: ''What we do at our core is we build technology to help fight sexual exploitation of children.

''You can roll up your sleeves and go try to be like a hero and go save one person, or you can build a tool that allows one person to save a lot of people.''

Ashton - who has two children Wyatt, three, and Dimitri, 14 months, with his wife Mila Kunis - admitted he finds it tough talking about this subject.

He said: ''I have a hard time talking about this issue without being emotional. Traffickers prey on people and they know exactly what's going to turn their trigger.''

Ashton recently revealed that while he loves being a father, he only shares images of his children on his private social networking site instead of with the whole world.

He explained: ''We have a private social network that we share stuff with the families so the grandparents can see the kids and stuff.

''But we don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice.''

Ashton conceded dealing with public scrutiny is part and parcel of working in Hollywood, but he doesn't think the same logic should be applied to his children, neither of whom are old enough to determine what they wish to do with their own lives.

He said: ''My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that.

''I actually don't think that they should have images of them as children that somebody could potentially blackmail with or do whatever.

''It's their private life, it's not mine to give away ... Your social profile is yours to create not for someone else to create for you.''