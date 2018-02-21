Ashton Kutcher began treatment to stop himself going bald at the age of 25, but quit five years ago and is now embracing his thinning locks.
Ashton Kutcher took medication in a bid to prevent going bald.
The 40-year-old actor - who has two children, Wyatt, three, and Dimitri, 14 months, with wife Mila Kunis - started worrying about losing his hair when he was just 25 years old, but quit the treatment five years ago and has now accepted his receding hairline.
He admitted: ''I've gone off of anything to retain my hair. I started getting very concerned when I was 25, and that's when I went on the Avodart. And I think like, five years ago I stopped and I did really good for a year, and now it's thinning out.''
And the former 'That 70s Show' star insisted he is ''comfortable'' with losing his locks now he is a married father.
Speaking to pal Dax Shepard on his new podcast 'Armchair Expert', he added: ''I've actually become comfortable with it. I'm just good with it. I've got kids now.''
And Dax - who has Lincoln, four, and Delta, three, with wife Kristen Bell - admitted he had also sought treatment to preserve his locks.
He said: ''I had heard that there was this doctor that would give you hair as thick as Brad Pitt's, and I was going to this guy and I was doing it for two years and I was like, 'What am I doing?' I think we both went to this doctor.''
Meanwhile, Ashton - who was previously married to Demi Moore - admitted he has never been a big drug user but did experiment with various illicit substances when he was in high school.
He said: ''When I was in high school and college, I smoked weed some and did mushrooms and tried acid and did some various things that were expansive for me at the time.
''So, I did a ton of that fun stuff when I was younger. And then when I went to college, I was like, 'I'm done.' I think that I smoked weed like one time when I was in college, and then after I dropped out and moved to Los Angeles.
''And so I didn't do drugs. I had entered into a pretty long run of sobriety from drugs, and I didn't really drink that much. If we went out during the weekends, I would drink, but I always kind of had a school night rule.
''If I had work the next day, I wasn't really going to. And I bent it a couple times here and there, but for the most part I really had a relatively sober living.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Steve Jobs founded Apple Inc. with his techie pal Steve Wozniak after leaving Reed College...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
An intelligent script and smart direction help lift this romantic comedy above the fray. It...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
What Happens In Vegas Trailer Two strangers awaken together to discover they've gotten married following...
There was a time, not too long ago, when there was one great computer-animated film...
Much like Top Gun and, to a lesser extent, An Officer and a Gentleman, Andrew...