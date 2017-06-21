Ashton Kutcher used to do Mila Kunis' ''chemistry homework'' for her when they first met 20 years ago on the set of 'That 70s Show'.
Ashton Kutcher used to do Mila Kunis' ''chemistry homework'' for her.
The 39-year-old actor is now married to the 'Family Guy' star - with whom he has two-year-old daughter Wyatt and six-month-old son Dimitri - but says when they met 20 years ago whilst filming 'That 70s Show', the pair were more like brother and sister on set.
Ashton revealed: ''We've known each other for 20 years. I was 19, she was like 14. I did her chemistry homework for her. I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialised on a TV show!
''It was really weird. I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?' I don't know, and it was really awkward, because I'm like a 19-year-old kid. She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was OK.''
And the 'Jobs' actor also spilled that 33-year-old Mila used to keep a diary in which she branded the Hollywood hunk as ''hot'', before realising he was ''annoying''.
During an appearance on SiriusXM, host Howard Stern said of Mila: ''She said she didn't think you were particularly good looking when she was 14.''
To which Ashton replied: ''She's lying! She has like, a journal or like, a diary from when she was a kid where she wrote, 'Oh, this guy's hot.' She thought I was cute!
''At first I think she thought that I was good looking, and then shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her, because I was like a big brother. It was like, 'He's annoying, because he's always looking out for my best interest.''
Meanwhile, Ashton recently paid tribute to his family when he picked up the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in April.
He said: ''When I had these kids, my wife and I had these kids and we got to share that amazing, amazing, amazing honour, my first response was, I wanted to call my parents and say, 'I'm sorry, because I never knew how much you loved me.''
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Steve Jobs founded Apple Inc. with his techie pal Steve Wozniak after leaving Reed College...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
An intelligent script and smart direction help lift this romantic comedy above the fray. It...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
What Happens In Vegas Trailer Two strangers awaken together to discover they've gotten married following...
There was a time, not too long ago, when there was one great computer-animated film...
Much like Top Gun and, to a lesser extent, An Officer and a Gentleman, Andrew...