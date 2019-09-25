Ashton Kutcher deleted a ''really snarky tweet'' before he could share it.

The 41-year-old actor admitted he was close to posting something on Twitter, but looking at his family - wife Mila Kunis and their four-year-old daughter Wyatt and two-year-old son Dimitri - made him realise it wasn't worth causing any drama with the social media message.

Instead, he wrote: ''I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.''

He didn't offer any more details about what the ''snarky'' comments were actually about, but instead shared some sweet words from his father.

He simply tweeted: ''Life is good - Larry Kutcher''

The former 'That 70s Show' star's coy comments came as his ex-wife Demi Moore released her tell-all book 'Inside Out', which gives details about their relationship.

Within the pages, the 56-year-old actress discusses their eight-year marriage and divorce in 2013 revealing that they had two threesomes during during the relationship, whilst she also accused him of cheating twice.

Demi also reveals that their marriage hit the rocks after she suffered a miscarriage when she was pregnant with a baby girl and she then began using Vicodin and alcohol to cope with the loss and the failure of multiple fertility treatments.

The 'G.I. Jane' star was recently asked if she'd spoken to Ashton about the book, and she answered: ''I have, yes. I tried to keep the perspective on my story.''

Meanwhile, Demi has also insisted she believes the former flames atually get on really well now, six years after their divorce.

She said of their relationship: ''It's friendly. But we're not... hanging out.''

Demi is a lot closer to her other ex Bruce Willis - with whom she has Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 - and his new wife Emma Heming Willis.

She explained: ''I was just at the renewal of their vows.''