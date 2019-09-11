Ashton Kutcher broke his toe putting his daughter to bed one evening.
The 'Two and a Half Men' star managed to injure his foot whilst helping put four-year-old Wyatt Isabelle to bed when his leg fell asleep.
Speaking on Live With Kelly and Ryan, he said: ''I was in bed and our daughter comes into the room to, like, jump in bed with us ... and Mila and Wyatt were having a little bit of a spat that day. And so she comes into our room and sometimes I just, like, scoop her up and put her in bed, sometimes I take her back. I'm supposed to take her back, but I like scooping her up because it's so sweet. So she comes in and I am like, 'OK. I'm either going to get 15 minutes of hell from my daughter right now or 15 minutes of hell from Mila in the morning' because we're trying to get [Wyatt] to sleep in her bed. And so I'm like, 'OK. I'm gonna go put her in bed.' I go to take a step and I just go down. My toe is, like, pointing the other direction now. And I'm on the ground and I'm like, 'Babe. I think you need to take Wyatt to bed.' And so she comes around and takes her to bed.''
However, Ashton didn't want to head to A&E and so fixed it himself.
He added: ''It's three in the morning and I don't want to go to urgent care or one of these things. So I, like, do a Mel Gibson, Lethal Weapon thing and just kinda put it back on. And Mila's like, 'That's the sexiest thing I've ever seen you do.' And I was like, 'I will break my toe for you every night, babe.'''
