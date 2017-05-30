Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are obsessed with 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'.

The Hollywood couple try to never miss an episode of the reality TV franchise and admitted that they love nothing more than cuddling up together on the sofa with a drink to watch it on Monday nights.

Ashton, 39, said: ''The show is our guilty pleasure.

''Monday nights for us are... White wine, vodka tonic and turn on 'The Bachelor' or 'The Bachelorette'.

''Ever since there was some guy named Jared, who apparently looked like me, we've been watching the show.''

And the superfans even made an appearance on the latest episode of 'The Bachelorette', where they helped Rachel Lindsay in her quest to find the perfect man.

Mila, 33, previously spoke about their shared love of the franchise, saying: ''When my husband is home, I can't watch any of these shows, so when he's not home, it's 'Botched', which is banned from the house or any bad reality shows, so it's 'Beverly Hills Housewives'... something that you literally don't think about... But if my husband's home, then we watch 'The Bachelorette' and 'The Bachelor'.''

Meanwhile, Ashton has previously gushed that Mila - who he has daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri with - is always right.

Speaking about choosing Dimitri's name, he said: ''On our way to a date night, Mila turns to me and she goes, 'So... I think Donald Trump is gonna become the president, and I think Dimitri's the name of our baby.

''I'm telling you, she called it, that's not even a joke. Probably a month out, or two months out from the election.

''Everything Mila said is right. She's my wife, that's just what it is.''