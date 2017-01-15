The Something Borrowed star and her husband Neal Dodson are expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son Gus, and she showed off her growing bump as she attended the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2017 TCA (Television Critics Association) Press Tour event in Pasadena, California, on Saturday night (14Jan17).

The mother-to-be also took to Twitter to share the news with fans.

In a funny message, she wrote, "Exciting news! Gus asked for a pony but he's getting a baby brother instead."

In the accompanying hashtags, Ashley, 38, revealed her second son will be born this spring (17).

Her sister, fellow actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who is married to country star Brad Paisley, responded to the post by sending her congratulations, as did Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert.

Ashley's happy news comes on the heels of her miscarriage heartbreak last year (16), which she shared in an emotional essay for the Human Development Project in September (16).

In the candid article, she revealed she lost her baby eight weeks into the pregnancy and admitted to feeling helpless after the tragedy, but vowed to "try again" to expand her family. She also urged others to help her "normalize miscarriage in the social sphere" by discussing their experiences in public.

Ashley and her sister also lost their mother, Linda, in November (16).

Father Of the Bride star Kimberly, who is married to country singer Brad Paisley, revealed her mum had lost her battle with dementia on Instagram on 17 November (16).

Under a photo of her philanthropist mum as a young woman, she wrote: "I will remember you this way, Mom. Rest in love and peace."

Linda was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, a relatively rare form of dementia, in 2005, and lost her ability to speak.