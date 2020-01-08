Ashley Tisdale thinks people should ''hold off'' on getting Botox injections.

The 'High School Musical' actress has criticised the trend for having the wrinkle-smoothing injections before someone actually has lines on their face as she doesn't believe it has any benefits.

She said: ''I'm not really into this preventive Botox--they're calling it pre-Botox. I just feel like it doesn't work to prevent wrinkles; it'll wrinkle somewhere else. You should hold off on that stuff until you actually need it. Young girls shouldn't be getting that done.''

The 34-year-old actress admitted there is a lot of ''pressure'' to present a flawless appearance on social media but she isn't a ''big fan'' of using apps to alter her look.

She told Glamour UK: ''I think with social media - and really in general - the expectation is to look perfect at all times, and it's standard to use apps to make yourself look 'perfect'.

''There's so much pressure. I think it disservices a lot of people because it's not real.

''As much as filters are fun, and I love using filters, I don't use Facetune apps or anything like that. I'm not a big fan.''

And Ashley urged people to use cosmetics to ''illuminate'' their own features rather than ''cover'' them in order to try to fit in with everyone else.

She added: ''I think beauty is who you are and that make-up and skincare should help illuminate your features versus cover them. It took me a long time to even realise that myself.

''We tend to want to look like each other, so really what one person thinks is beautiful might not be what the other person thinks is beautiful. Everyone's perception is completely different, so being you is what matters.''