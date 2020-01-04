Ashley Tisdale's ''worst'' kiss was with Zac Efron.

The 34-year-old actress has dished on her least favourite kiss of all time, and has surprisingly given the gong to her pal Zac, whom she shared an on-screen kiss with in a 2006 episode of 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody', in which her character Maddie locks lips with Zac's character Trevor.

The episode was filmed after the pair starred as Sharpay and Troy respectively in the 2006 movie 'High School Musical' and so they were already ''so close'', and Ashley says the kiss was awkward because she considers Zac to be ''like a brother'' to her.

She said: ''I'll tell you why it was the worst, OK? It's the worst because I'm so close to him and he's like my brother. At the time, he was used to acting on, like, Warner Bros, which is The CW, and we were on Disney Channel.

''And so he, like, he tried kissing me with his tongue, and I was like, 'Get away from me!' I, like, closed my mouth so fast. I was like, 'This is Disney Channel! We don't kiss like that on Disney Channel!' It's just weird when you're so close to somebody. We had already done ['High School Musical']. I had known him for years before. That is why it was the worst. It's just [that] we're just too close.''

Ashley further reminisced on her time at the Disney Channel when she was asked to pick between twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who starred as the titular Zack and Cody.

The beauty hailed Dylan as her favourite twin, because Cole doesn't always text her back.

When asked by Elle magazine which twin she'd take with her to a desert island, she said: ''You know, they're both like my little brothers. You know who texts me back all the time? Is Dylan Sprouse. He's the one who texts me back. Cole, sometimes silence, so I'm taking Dylan. That's for just ghosting on me, Cole.''