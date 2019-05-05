Ashley Tisdale says writing her new album 'Symptoms' was ''healing''.

The new record tells the story of Ashley's struggle with anxiety and depression and each track title represents a different symptom in her battle.

She told Forbes: ''This experience has been a lot of fun and I've really gotten to know myself as an artist. It was also very healing for me. This album is a piece of me, verses when I was younger, I didn't know who I was as an artist.

''I went into the studio and on the first day we wrote 'Symptoms' and it was very organic for me. For me to do another record, it had to be important. I feel like for the first time, my fans are going to get to know me for everything. I could be honest with my fans about my experiences.

''This record is a very fun record and I wanted to talk about these feelings, but not dwell on them. Having anxiety and depression makes you who you are and I'm very proud of these things. We all have issues, so let's just celebrate and have fun...that's what the music translates to.''

And Ashley is excited about taking to the road to tour her new album.

She said: ''I'm getting ready to do a Netflix series ['Merry Happy Whatever'] in Quebec, but I would love to be able to go on tour with Symptoms. I haven't been on tour in a long time.''