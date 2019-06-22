Ashley Tisdale's dog has died.

The 'High School Musical' actress took to Instagram on Friday (21.06.19) to mourn the loss of her pet pooch Maui - whom she had with her husband Christopher French - as she revealed the pup was her ''soulmate''.

In a caption alongside several photos of the Maltipoo - a cross between a Maltese and a Poodle - she wrote: ''I don't even know how to say this. This pain is the worst pain I've ever felt. Maui was my soulmate, the connection was unlike any other. She didn't care who I was and what I did, she just loved me unconditionally. @cmfrench and I knew with Maui she wasn't just a dog she was something special. She had the purest soul. (sic)''

Ashley, 33, then went on to explain how ''broken'' she feels after losing Maui, and said that although she ''can't stop crying'' at the moment, she knows she'll see her pooch again ''one day''.

She continued: ''I know dogs don't live as long as we do but why not? I wanted more time with her. I wasn't ready for this and now I'm broken. I will miss you every single day of my life Maui, I will never forget how much joy and love you brought to me and @cmfrench. I can't stop crying but hopefully in time that will heal but know you are always a part of me and one day we will be together again. My angel. My heart #Maui (sic)''

The 'Voices In My Head' singer has received the support of some of her star pals since she shared the tragic news.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar commented: ''I'm so sorry. Maui was just as lucky to have you.''

While Vanessa Lachey wrote: ''Babe, I'm so sorry, love you.''

Prior to Maui's death, Ashley had posted on social media to explain the pup was extremely sick, and later thanked her husband for his support during their pet's difficult time.

She wrote: ''You comfort me in those moments and make me feel less scared. Thanks for loving Maui as much as I do and being the BEST dog dad out there!!''