Ashley Tisdale has praised organisers at Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) for allowing her husband Christopher French to stream a meeting from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 'High School Musical' star gushed over the support group's response to the health crisis on Saturday (14.03.20), as their streaming service allowed her husband to attend his meeting while at home in self-quarantine.
The 34-year-old actress-and-singer tweeted: ''Thank you #AlcoholicsAnonymous for having a streaming service at your meetings. My husband was able to stream his favourite meeting. Anyone else who doesn't feel great about leaving the house check out the Zoom app.''
Christopher replied to his wife's tweet, adding: ''Yeah, it's kind of an amazing resource to be able to connect with 12-step recovery meetings from home.''
Christopher continued his message on his own Instagram Stories, posting: ''Connected with one of my favourite recovery meetings this morning via the Zoom app, it's so awesome to see some of these resources being used to connect with people in a positive way rather than just spreading 'news' & fear.
''If you're struggling don't hesitate to look online and ask around. I guarantee you can find ways to connect with other in whatever your community might be while you're at home in your pjs or whatever.''
Ashley has previously had issues with mental health, admitting that the release of her latest album, 'Symptoms', enabled her to find her voice.
She said: ''With my album 'Symptoms' and speaking about those issues of mental health that I've gone through, I really found my voice.''
Ashley began dating Christopher back in 2012 and they married in 2014. They are currently self-isolating at their Los Angeles home with their two dogs, Ziggy Stardust and Sushi Sue.
