Ashley Roberts is ''too busy'' to think about having children.

The Pussycat Dolls star is currently dating Giovanni Pernice but she says despite her ''biological clock ticking'' she is in no rush to have kids.

She said: ''I guess my biological clock should be ticking. You see these headlines warning you only have so much time and it puts stuff in your head, so I was worried about all that last year, but then I was, like, 'I'm not even going to put that out into the universe; if children are meant to be, they're meant to be.' Now I'm too busy to think about it. Let's see what next year has in store and take it bit by bit. I feel young inside and if things don't work out timing-wise, there's adoption, there are other avenues I can take.''

Ashley and Giovanni met on British latin and ballroom show 'Strictly Come Dancing' and whilst she sensed their chemistry from the beginning, she didn't want to move too fast whilst she was still on the show.

She added: ''We had chemistry doing the show and we were communicating but - I'm not just saying this - I was really focused on Strictly, so I said to Giovanni, 'I can't deny there's something going on, but can we wait until the show's done to find out if it's going anywhere?'''

Ashley is now adamant she will learn Italian so she can speak to Giovanni's parents, who don't speak any English.

She told the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''They don't speak English so I'm just going to use sign language. I've told Giovanni that after 'Waitress' I'll get an Italian tutor. My life has been a full spectrum. I've experienced extreme highs and extreme lows. But it's an adventure. I don't know what's going to happen next - I'm just enjoying the moment.''