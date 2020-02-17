Ashley Roberts told Johnny Depp she has no cartilage in her nose when she first met him.

The ex-Pussycat Dolls star was so starstruck by the 56-year-old Hollywood heartthrob that she panicked and blurted out the weird fact about her odd hooter when she introduced herself to him at his former club at The Viper Room back when she was in the band.

Speaking on her new podcast 'Heart Showbiz Hub with Ashley Roberts', the 38-year-old singer explained: ''It's such a human thing though isn't it, like when you think you have all of these cool things that you would say to somebody and then your like, 'urrrr...'

''The Pussycat Dolls started at The Viper Room [in West Hollywood], which is Johnny Depp's club and at the time he invited the Dolls to come be a part of this independent film he was doing. And this was like back in the day, this was when he was still like the hot sexy Johnny Depp that everybody was like 'hello'.

''And I walked up to him, walked straight up in my Pussycat Doll outfit and I was like 'hi' and he was like ''hello'' and I was like, 'I have no cartilage in my nose.'

''Yeah, which by the way is a fact, I have like hardly any cartilage in my nose and I can form weird - I can make a taco and a hammerhead shark like thing.

''It's like this flat situation I do with my nose and he just stared at me, and I got really quiet and he's like, 'Well, I won't forget ya,' and I was like, ''Oh my god!'' I walked away with my heart falling out of my bum cheeks. I just felt so ridiculous.''

And the blonde bombshell can't help but cringe when she thinks about the incident because she actually ended up showing the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star her party trick.

She said: ''I shut down. I just got starstruck. I thought I was gonna walk up to him and be really cool, calm and collected and then I told him I had no cartilage in my nose and I showed him weird positions - I did it. I physically did it to him.''