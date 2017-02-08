Ashley Roberts ''screamed'' when she saw the boxes of shoes from her footwear label Allyn stacked up.

The 35-year-old singer is set to unveil her debut footwear line at Larizia in London on Wednesday (08.02.17), and the star has admitted she yelped when she saw all of the stock piled high in preparation for the launch.

The blonde beauty shared an image from Allyn Collections Instagram account on her photo-sharing site of mountains of white shoe boxes.

She captioned the post: ''Ahhh. I screamed when I saw this photo. My very own shoe boxes! So f*#$'N excited. Life is a crazy rollercoaster sometimes. (sic).''

And the former The Pussycat Dolls band member has described the process of setting up her own company and seeing it come to fruition as ''a high moment'' in her life.

She continued: ''You're up and you're down. This is def a high moment for me.''

Ashley only hopes her creations will make ''all women'' feel ''kick a*s'' and empowered when they don her designs.

She said: ''I hope ALL women feel kick ass when wearing @allyncollections. That's my goal! ALL walks of life ALL types of women! Nobody should ever put you in a box... unless they givin ya a nice pair a shoes, hunny!

''Also make sure to participate in the GIVEAWAY!! Check @allyncollections for deets. AR (sic).''

However, Ashley has admitted she is ''really really anxious'' for the big reveal after having put all of her efforts into the creative process for ''almost'' 12 months.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I think what people don't realize in this industry is that you start it way ahead of time. I feel like it's been almost a year and now it's finally coming out.

''I'm really really anxious and really excited to have it happening now.''