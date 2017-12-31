Ashley Roberts doesn't have dating ''rules''.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer - who is currently single - wouldn't usually kiss a guy on their first night out together, but it's not something she'd definitely stick to if they had a connection.

Asked if she'd kiss on a first date, she said: ''I don't know. I don't set those kind of rules. I don't think I'd kiss on the first date because that's not usually how I roll but I don't have rules like that.''

The 36-year-old singer is feeling ''open for love'' after perviusly putting her career ahead of her personal life.

She said: ''I'm really open for love. I kind of said it before, but I was more career driven. But now my heart is like 'Come on, come on in. Let's get some loving.' ''

And Ashley admitted she gets ''nervous'' ahead of a first date.

She said: ''I still do [ get nervous].''

When it comes to making a good first impression, the 'Buttons' hitmaker likes to keep her outfit ''casual but cute''.

She said: ''I'd go really casual but cute, like I think a nice jean and a top, something that's cute and I feel comfortable in. Maybe a little heel but not too crazy.''

Ashley likes to rely on her friends to set her up with new guys.

Asked how she likes to meet her dates, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Just through friends, people knowing somebody and running into somebody and 'Hey you guys should meet up?' ''