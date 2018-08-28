The Row is launching a menswear line.

Designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 32, set up their womenswear label 12 years ago and now the pair are branching out with a new collection for men, which will include denim, knitwear, tailored separates, and suits.

Ashley said in a statement: ''We did one menswear capsule collection many years ago, and in 2016 launched a retail menswear capsule. It was imperative that we received our customers' feedback and to approach this collection thoughtfully at our pace.''

The collection, inspired by the 80s and 90s, will launch in October and prices will range from $3,950 to $5,795 and Ashley and Mary-Kate have spent a great deal of time on creating the perfect suit.

Ashley said: ''We spent a year really figuring out the fit of the suit,'' while Mary-Kate added, ''Single-breasted, double-breasted, tuxedo.''

The pair have admitted that the growth of their brand has surprised them both.

Ashley told WSJ Magazine: ''We never started the company with the intention of it being a fashion brand.''

Mary-Kate said: ''It's not like one day we wake up and say, we're going to grow this business, and we're going to have a menswear collection. That's not the way we look at it.''

And the pair believe that being twins has helped them find success with their fashion brand.

Ashley explained: ''It's been 32 years of learning how to communicate. It's a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs. We do everything together.''