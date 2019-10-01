Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen want The Row to encourage their customers to be more ''brave''.

The 33-year-old fashionistas are opening their first London store and hope shoppers will learn to ''trust'' them and encourage them to be more experimental with their looks.

Ashley said: ''We've always seen The Row as being able to offer more than just what we do... And I think the more time that goes by and the more we're able to gain clients that trust us, and the story we can tell. It makes you want to try brave things and try new things.''

Although the twins insisted they were aware of the current political climate in the UK when they decided to launch the store, experience has taught them it won't necessarily have a long-term impact on business.

Ashley said: ''London is super international. You can connect and have people touch the brand who don't have as much access to it. Plus, it's nice to have an excuse to be here, to be in Europe... to be outside of LA or New York.''

Mary-Kate added to Britain's Vogue magazine: ''I think we're always aware of the political climate everywhere - but I also don't think that that necessarily needs to dictate what ends up happening in three or five or 10 years from now.

''You have to be aware, but we've been through a few of these political-economic changes; we started our business in 2008, the year before the crash, and if we'd let that stop us...''

Their new UK premises used to be a bank and then a gallery and while they have echoed their New York and Los Angeles stores with the use of artwork, they think they have put together a ''unique'' setting for their wares.

Mary-Kate said: ''We wanted to keep the same elements of art in the space [as we have in New York and LA].

''But furniture-wise it feels unique - it balances out the coldness that could happen in a gallery space, creates some warmth.''