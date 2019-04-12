Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion line is set to be sold exclusively at Kohl's.

The 32-year-old twin sisters - who are the fashionistas behind their luxury label The Row - have partnered up with the American department store to sell their lower-priced contemporary range, named Elizabeth and James, and Mary-Kate has insisted that the partnership was an obvious choice because the brand offers ''affordability'' without sacrificing on the ''quality'' of garments.

In a statement issued to WWD.com, she said: ''Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit.

''Kohl's is the right partner to take our brand into a new era, while staying true to the high-quality, fashion-forward designs that our loyal brand enthusiasts expect from us.

''Leveraging Kohl's extensive store network and digital platform will allow us to reach a much larger audience than we have in the past and for this we are particularly excited.''

The much-anticipated fashion line - which was formerly sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Net-a-Porter - will also continue to be sold at high-end retailers, and will include apparel, handbags and accessories.

Ashley added: ''Kohl's is doing a great job with innovation and thinking differently about omni-channel retail. We have always seen Elizabeth and James speaking to a much larger audience and this new business model with Kohl's will allow us to achieve that. Mary-Kate and I are excited to work with them building out additional lifestyle categories and curating spaces that will bring a new shopping experience to our customer.''