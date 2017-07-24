Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have launched a fragrance line in the UK.

The 31-year-old actresses founded their own label Elizabeth and James, which saw them create a perfume range in 2013, and the pair have expanded their brand as they have recently brought their perfume collection titled Elizabeth and James Nirvana to England.

The original capsule, which includes Nirvana White, Nirvana Black, Nirvana Rose and Nirvana Bourbon, is available to buy in store at Harrods, as well as online, now.

And alongside the four classic cosmetics they have also released two new scents named Amethyst and French Grey for their latest project, ElleUK.com has reported.

The expansion of the 'So Little Time' star's company comes after their products were a huge success when they first hit Sephora stores four years ago.

And the siblings have been ''excited'' to share their merchandise with their large fan base and customers in London.

Speaking about their latest drop, Ashley said: ''Our nirvana is reflected in the juice, bottle, packaging and campaign imagery for Elizabeth and James Nirvana. We're excited to share it with our customers in London.''

The fashion designer's believed they're ''lucky'' as they have a naturally strong work ethic.

Speaking previously, Ashley said: ''I've always been a worker. It has taken me a lot to figure out how to take a vacation.''

Whilst Mary-Kate added: ''I think we're lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don't need so much time to sit and think and ponder.''

Although the sisters like to keep busy, they have admitted they need to factor in some time where they can relax and enjoy themselves as well to avoid being ''burned out''.

Mary-Kate added: ''I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you're not productive.''