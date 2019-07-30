Ashley Olsen has sparked speculation she's engaged.

The 33-year-old fashion designer has set tongues wagging after she was spotted wearing a diamond jewel on her ring finger while out and about in Los Angeles, California, with her boyfriend Louis Eisner earlier this week, according to E! News.

The brunette beauty happily paraded the ring as she and Louis made their way to a screening of 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' followed by a romantic dinner.

The couple have been romantically linked for almost two years now and they're not afraid to flaunt their relationship while out and about in the public eye.

A source said last year that the two ''seemed very comfortable with each other as Eisner ''had his arm around her and they were talking the whole time.''

The engagement rumours come almost four years after her twin sister Mary-Kate tied the knot with her partner Olivier Sarkozy at a private residence in New York.

The pair - who had been dating for three years - invited 50 guests to the intimate ceremony and attendees had to turn in their phones at the door beforehand.

Mary-Kate is now reportedly desperate to have a child with her husband Olivier after enjoying being a stepmother to his two children.

A source said previously: ''They really want a baby.

''They have been ready to have a child for a while.''

The sisters are both highly private when it comes to their love lives and Mary-Kate recently admitted that she and Ashley avoid social media as much as possible.

Ashley explained: ''We don't dive into that world [of social media]; we don't have Instagram or Facebook. So we've never been connected to our customers or our fans in that way. We've stayed quite sheltered.''