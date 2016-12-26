Country star Ashley Monroe shared a Christmas surprise with fans on Sunday (25Dec16) by announcing her pregnancy.
The Satisfied singer took to Instagram on Christmas Day to reveal she and her husband, professional baseball player John Danks, are starting a family.
“Best present ever,” the mother-to-be wrote alongside her ultrasound image. “Merry Christmas everyone... so many new things coming in 2017!!”
The child will be Ashley's first. She and John wed in 2013.
