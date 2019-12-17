Ashley Judd claims Harvey Weinstein is continuing to place ''toxic shame'' onto his accusers after a bizarre interview where he said he felt like a ''forgotten man''.
Ashley Judd claims Harvey Weinstein is continuing to place ''toxic shame'' onto his accusers.
The 51-year-old actress - who accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexual harassment - has slammed him after he said he ''pioneered'' women in film three decades ago.
She wrote on Twitter: ''What Harvey Weinstein has said in the @nypost on #PageSix is a classic example of DARVO. Denying. Attacking. Reversing. Victim. Order. It is a predatorial strategy that seeks to shift attention away from his criminal behaviour and put his toxic shame onto survivor victims. (sic)''
In a recent interview, the 67-year-old film producer admitted he feels like a ''forgotten man'' as a result of the accusations.
He said: ''I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.''
Following the interview, there was a backlash from some of Harvey's accusers, with Rose McGowan writing on Twitter: ''I didn't forget you, Harvey. My body didn't forget you. I wish it could. I refused to sign an NDA after it happened because I knew I would come for you. And I did. This is about stopping a prolific rapist. You.''
And 23 of his accusers also came together to issue a powerful statement insisting that he will be remembered for his alleged crimes.
They said: ''Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again. He says in a new interview he doesn't want to be forgotten. Well, he won't be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing. He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse.''
Weinstein - who recently had back surgery - has pled not guilty to all charges and says any sexual activity was consensual.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia lies a blue-collar coal-mining town called Big Stone Gap,...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
'Dolphin Tale' saw Sawyer Nelson and Dr. Clay Haskett save the life of a beached...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...
Tris Prior is a 'divergent' in a world where everyone is split up in accordance...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
Relentlessly heartwarming, this film can't help but move us to tears. Honestly, it stars a...
A young boy named Sawyer is walking along the beach in Clearwater, Florida, when he...
This comedy is essentially a goofy premise with some nutty dialog and set pieces pasted...
Derek Thompson is a minor league ice hockey player with the nickname 'The Tooth Fairy',...