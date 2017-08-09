Hollywood actress Ashley Judd has alleged she was the victim of ''everyday sexism'' during a recent encounter at an airport.
Ashley Judd claims she was the victim of ''everyday sexism'' during a recent encounter at an airport.
The 49-year-old actress has taken to Facebook Live to detail the incident with an airport employee, who referred to her as ''sweetheart'', prompting a dispute between the pair.
Speaking down the camera lens as she made her way through the airport, Ashley explained: ''This is the kind of thing to me that happens which I categorise as everyday sexism. And it is so easy to let it go and not to speak up, particularly when it is so easy for someone to push back and say 'Oh, I was just being polite.'
''So I was coming through security and a guy said 'Hey sweetheart,' and I said, 'I'm not your sweetheart, I am your client.' So I was already setting a boundary. When I was setting my things out, he said, 'Hey nice dress!'''
The 'Divergent' star said the airport employee's behaviour was sexist, because he wasn't treating male and female clients equally.
She continued: ''I didn't hear him say anything about the attire of any of the other folks in the entire line and I am in one of the most travelled airports in the world.
''I'm surrounded by lots and lots of other people dressed in lots of different kinds of dress.''
What's more, the actress alleged the employee had touched her.
Recalling the incident, she said: ''I was speaking with one of his colleagues, she was saying, 'Do you have high heeled shoes,' and then guess what happened next?
''He touched me. I didn't see him touch anybody else. And I turned around and I said, 'That was unnecessary.'
''By that time, you know, my skin was burning, my feet are burning. It's so hard to continue to set these boundaries when someone continues to push. And then for good measure, he just said one more time, 'have a good day sweetheart.'''
The Rolling Stones star has thanked fans for their support following the news.
In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia lies a blue-collar coal-mining town called Big Stone Gap,...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
'Dolphin Tale' saw Sawyer Nelson and Dr. Clay Haskett save the life of a beached...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...
Tris Prior is a 'divergent' in a world where everyone is split up in accordance...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
Relentlessly heartwarming, this film can't help but move us to tears. Honestly, it stars a...
A young boy named Sawyer is walking along the beach in Clearwater, Florida, when he...
This comedy is essentially a goofy premise with some nutty dialog and set pieces pasted...
Derek Thompson is a minor league ice hockey player with the nickname 'The Tooth Fairy',...