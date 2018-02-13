Ashley Jensen will ''never ever forget'' discovering the body of her husband Terence Beesley in a car at their home in Somerset, south west England, in November 2017, after he took his own life.
The 'Ugly Betty' star was left devastated after discovering Terence Beesley, 60, in a car at their home in Somerset, south west England, in November 2017, after he took his own life.
At an inquest into his death at Avon Coroner's Court, she said in a statement: ''I am truly devastated about Terry's death and I will never ever forget what happened that night.
''I had no idea he was capable of doing what he did.''
Assistant Coroner Dr Peter Harrowing recorded Terence had died by suicide, confirming it had been a ''deliberate act''.
He added: ''I offer my sincerest condolences to his family and friends.''
After finding Terence, Ashley quickly called the emergency services to try to get help, but the emergency services crew weren't able to save his life.
A post mortem revealed the carbon monoxide levels in Terence's blood were at 73 per cent.
A spokeswoman for the 'Extras' star said at the time: ''Ashley is devastated and respectfully asks for privacy at this extremely sad and difficult time.''
Terence recently appeared in British TV drama 'Victoria' and starred in a number of TV shows, including 'EastEnders' and 'The Bill'.
Ashley and Terence had eight-year-old son Francis together after meeting in 1999 during a stage production of 'King Lear', and they went on to marry in the US in 2007.
The actress starred in US TV comedy-drama 'Ugly Betty' for four years as Christina McKinney after shooting to fame as Maggie Jacobs in Ricky Gervais' 'Extras'.
