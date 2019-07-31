Ashley James wants to marry Idris Elba.

The DJ and former 'Made in Chelsea' star was playing a game of Snog, Marry, Avoid when she made the confession, as she said she'd like to ''wake up'' next to the hunky actor, who is married to Sabrina Dhowre.

Given the options of Idris, Tom Hardy, and Daniel Craig, Ashley confessed: ''I would definitely marry Idris. I'd like to wake up to him every day. Tom Hardy had definitely snog just because most of my friends fancy him. So I'd like to be like, 'Ha ha, I snogged him.' And then Daniel Craig, I'd avoid.''

But despite wanting having the perfect man in mind for who she'd like to marry, 32-year-old Ashley insists it's okay to be single.

She added: ''It's actually okay to be single. I think there's a lot of expectation around age that society puts on us like we should be doing married, or having children by whatever time. And I think it's not necessarily a good or a bad thing if you are single, because you could meet the love of your life at 40 or 50.''

The blonde beauty has suffered heartbreak in the past, and believes she chooses ''the most inappropriate'' guys to fall for.

Speaking on the fourth episode of Alesha Dixon's 'Wear It's At' podcast alongside Camilla Thurlow, Ashley said: ''I pick the most inappropriate succession of guys, but I think heart break never gets easier. I remember being like, 'I can't wait to be in my 20s when guys aren't players, and they don't break your heart anymore.' ''

And former 'Love Island' star Camilla, 30, also spoke about her own experiences with heartbreak, after previously romancing Prince Harry before finding love with boyfriend Jamie Jewitt on the ITV2 reality show in 2017.

She added: ''I've definitely been heartbroken. One of them was pretty public actually. I'd only just started sort of letting myself like people again on Love Island.''

