Ashley James isn't ''looking for a relationship''.

The 32-year-old model and DJ is currently single, but has said she's not ''actively'' looking for love right now, because she believes the right man will come her way ''when the time is right''.

She said: ''I'm not actively looking for a relationship. I've always been a hopeless romantic and I love love, but I feel like it happens when the time is right and I wouldn't go out searching for it. I'm happy on my own, but I am looking forward to finding the right person.''

And the former 'Made in Chelsea' star has ruled out appearing on any dating shows, because she doesn't want to ''put that vulnerability'' on TV.

She added: ''I wouldn't go on a show like 'Celebrity First Dates' because I feel like it's such a personal thing and I've had my heart broken too many times to put that vulnerability on TV for entertainment.''

But Ashley wouldn't say no to appearing on television ever again, as she had an ''amazing'' time on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Speaking to The Daily Star Sunday's TV Life magazine, she said: ''I'd never say never to doing another reality show. One of my big reasons for doing 'CBB' was because at the time I was thinking of maybe leaving the industry and going travelling. But then 'CBB' came along and it was all about life experiences and the thing with reality shows is that they take you on this amazing journey.''

Meanwhile, although she isn't looking for love, Ashley recently said she wanted to marry actor Idris Elba, who is currently married to Sabrina Dhowre.

During a game of Snog, Marry, Avoid - where her options were the 'Luther' actor, as well as Tom Hardy and Daniel Craig - Ashley said: ''I would definitely marry Idris. I'd like to wake up to him every day. Tom Hardy had definitely snog just because most of my friends fancy him. So I'd like to be like, 'Ha ha, I snogged him.' And then Daniel Craig, I'd avoid.''