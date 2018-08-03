Ashley Greene went to nudist beach while honeymooning in Hawaii with her husband Paul Khoury - but doesn't know if it was legal.
Ashley Greene is worried she broke the law when she sunbathed naked on her honeymoon in Hawaii.
The 31-year-old actress and her husband Paul Khoury decided to check out a nude beach whilst on their romantic vacation and Australian TV announcer Paul, 30, convinced his new spouse to bare all on the sand.
However, the 'Twilight Saga' star isn't sure whether it was actually legal to be nude at the beach.
Speaking to TMZ, she said: ''There's like a separate part and you have to hike up behind this rock, and I don't know that it's actually legal but you know we were there early because they were like 'the cops have been cracking down'.''
And Ashley admits she told her man he would be in big trouble with her if she did find herself in trouble with the cops.
She added: ''(I said), 'If I get arrested and I miss my flight for this, I'm gonna kill you!' ''
Ashley has revealed Paul likes being naked all the time, not just when he's relaxing in Hawaii.
She said: ''He loved being naked, he walks around the house naked yeah nobody else is there why not ... he's pretty good naked.''
Ashley and Paul got married at a star-studded ceremony just outside of San Jose in California on 6 July in front of 120 friends and family members.
The nuptials were witnessed by a number of famous guests, including Ashley's 'Twilight Saga' co-star Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron, Liam Hemsworth, Brittany Snow, Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross and Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren.
