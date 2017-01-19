Ashley Greene won't be rushing down the aisle this year (17).
The Twilight actress became engaged last month (Dec16) after her boyfriend Paul Khoury popped the question during a vacation in New Zealand. Following the engagement, the couple took to social media to announce the happy news and also posted video of Paul down one knee.
The 29-year-old reveals she knew she wanted to marry Khoury long before he popped the question and the couple had even discussed what type of ring she wanted.
"We knew we were going to get married, and we kind of discussed what type of ring (I liked)," she told E! News at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday (18Jan17). "I basically was like, 'This is what I hate, so this is the way not to go'.
"He's very artistic and really romantic, so he actually flew in the diamond, then made the band, and then had someone else put it together. A lot of time and thought (went into it)."
And while Ashley started making plans early on about her engagement ring, she insists she has not put any thought into her wedding.
"I want to enjoy the engagement, and I feel like if tried to plan a wedding before the end of this year it would just get stressful," she continued. "I just don't want it to be that at all. I'm just going to enjoy it, you know? I know it's coming, and then we'll enjoy being married and that whole bit. I think this year we really want to focus on our careers and kind of starting to build our life together."
