Ashley Greene wants to ''enjoy [her] engagement'' - which has lasted a year and a half - and is in no hurry to tie the knot.
Ashley Greene wants to ''enjoy [her] engagement''.
The 31-year-old actress and her fiancé Paul Khoury have been engaged since December 2016, and although it has been a year-and-a-half since Paul popped the question, the pair are in no rush to tie the knot as they're making the most of their time as an engaged couple.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Ashley said: ''Paul and I decided going into this engagement, it's been a bit longer of an engagement by choice, because we really wanted to be able to look back and have enjoyed this process. A lot of people, I think, rush a wedding and they really don't enjoy their engagement stage and I think that's something that I was really excited about.''
Her comments come after she stated last year she doesn't want anything about her big day to be ''negative or stressful.''
The 'Twilight Saga' star said at the time: ''We're definitely not rushing the engagement. I think the biggest thing for us is that we don't want any part of this to be negative or stressful. We're going to figure it out as we go.
''I'm sure my mother is already planning. But we're not going to be doing anything soon.''
Ashley admitted she loves being engaged, and can't stop staring at the ring Australian television personality Paul presented to her whilst on a romantic trip to New Zealand.
She said: ''It's really fun! Paul and I are best friends, so it's the same but different. I look down at my hand every once in a while and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I'm engaged' which is crazy, but as always, we're keeping it easy and fun and not stressing about anything that's to come afterwards - we're just enjoying this moment.''
However, despite the long engagement, Ashley has no doubts that Paul is definitely the man she wants to marry.
She added: ''He's always extremely romantic.
''The great thing about him and I is that we have a great open line of communication about where we are, what we want and where we want to go in the future. So I feel like we're kind of going along this path that feels right for us.''
