Ashley Greene is engaged to longtime love Paul Khoury, after he popped the question during a trip to New Zealand earlier this month.
Ashley Greene is engaged.
The 'Twilight Saga' actress' boyfriend Paul Khoury popped the question during a trip to New Zealand earlier this month and Ashely shared a video on Instagram to announce the happy news.
She captioned the video: ''This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband (sic).''
Paul also posted the video and wrote: ''I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn't even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury (sic).''
Ashley, 29 - who previously dated Joe Jonas - recently revealed she wants to start a family with Paul but hopes to enjoy being a married couple first before she gets pregnant.
She said: ''No more than three (kids). Probably two. I'm the opposite of my mom - she had us really young, and now she and my dad are able to have fun. I want to get married, enjoy that, and then when I'm ready to completely give myself to my kids, I will. But I'm a little too selfish still.''
For the videogame adaptation Assassin's Creed, Michael Fassbender re-teamed with his Macbeth director Justin Kurzel.
When a group of friends decide to go away for a long weekend to a...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
After their reckless marriage ceremony and the traumatic near-death-experience that was the birth of their...
Bella Swan is finally a vampire. She discovers that the world seems somewhat brighter now...
Finally, everyone stops taking the Twilight saga so seriously, creating a surprisingly entertaining romp. Yes,...
Breaking Dawn is the final chapter from the Twilight series and picks up where Eclipse...
Part 3 of Stephenie Meyer's blockbuster tale continues the downward spiral of moping. It's efficiently...
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner once again take up their much loves roles...
Stephenie Meyer's Twilight saga continues with this darker and even mopier chapter. The relational knots...
Watch the trailer for The Twilight Saga: New MoonNew Moon is the eagerly anticipated sequel...