Ashley Greene is engaged.

The 'Twilight Saga' actress' boyfriend Paul Khoury popped the question during a trip to New Zealand earlier this month and Ashely shared a video on Instagram to announce the happy news.

She captioned the video: ''This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband (sic).''

Paul also posted the video and wrote: ''I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn't even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury (sic).''

Ashley, 29 - who previously dated Joe Jonas - recently revealed she wants to start a family with Paul but hopes to enjoy being a married couple first before she gets pregnant.

She said: ''No more than three (kids). Probably two. I'm the opposite of my mom - she had us really young, and now she and my dad are able to have fun. I want to get married, enjoy that, and then when I'm ready to completely give myself to my kids, I will. But I'm a little too selfish still.''