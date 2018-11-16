Ashley Graham fan-girled in front of Kim Kardashian West after she ''picked spinach'' out of her teeth.

The 31-year-old model couldn't believe it when the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star ''literally'' removed the piece of leaf from her mouth when they were at the Met Gala ball in 2017.

And the 38-year-old reality star later appeared on Ashley's podcast, 'Pretty Big Deal', and relived the embarrassing moment.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' recently, the blonde beauty recalled: ''When she came on I was fan-girling, and in the middle of my fangirling I was like 'Then you picked spinach out of my teeth!'

''And she was like 'Girl, I wasn't going to let you walk around the Met with spinach in your teeth.'

''We're hanging out at the Met [Gala] and she's literally like [mimes reaching over] 'You have spinach in your teeth.' Like that, like how I just did.

''So then I tweeted it.''

The former 'America's Next Top Model' star's tweet about the incident read: ''@KimKardashian just picked spinach out of my teeth.. my first #MetGala has officially been MADE! (sic)''

Ashley's podcast has also seen the likes of Amy Schumer and Gwyneth Paltrow openly discuss taboo topics.

Speaking previously about the series, she said: ''Ive had many deep and thoughtful conversations with incredible game changers whom I admire, which is why I decided to start this podcast so everyone can join in and discuss the topics that matter to us most with people who are pretty big deals.''