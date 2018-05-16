Chrissy Metz wants a better representation of body shapes at the Met Gala.

The 37-year-old actress was not in attendance at the annual fundraiser - which was staged at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City - but Chrissy has spoken out about the issue after a host of angry tweets calling out Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour - who hosts the event - surfaced online.

Although Chrissy would love a more ''inclusive'' representation, she believes it takes time for diversity to be reflected in art, and has insisted people shouldn't be offended at the delay of ''art catching up''.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''My thing is, I'd like everything to be inclusive, and it doesn't matter - it's more fabric, right?

''It doesn't matter what size you are, how tall, where you come from. I think it would be nice to have everyone included in every capacity, but sometimes it takes a minute for art to catch up to life.

''You can't combat that, you have to just understand that life you know, eventually its coming.''

However, plus-sized model Ashley Graham, 30 - who has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, as well as on the covers of Vogue, Elle and Maxim magazines - was in attendance, wearing a striking gold gown by Prabal Gurung.

And Ashley's make-up artist Allan Avendano previously revealed she was feeling so confident about her second year at the prestigious event, she decided to chop her hair into a blunt-cut bob.

He shared: ''After doing her makeup, I went out grab a bite to eat and when I came back [her length] was gone.

''She was definitely feeling herself.''