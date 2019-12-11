Ashley Graham is proud to have been the first pregnant model to walk in a Tommy Hilfiger runway show.

The 32-year-old model is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin and the baby is due in January yet Ashley strutted her stuff on the catwalk at the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya show held as part of New York Fashion Week back in September.

Ashley showed off her baby bump as she walked and afterwards she was delighted to be told by Tommy, 68, that her participation was a first for the label.

Speaking to US Vogue magazine, she said: ''Tommy told me I was the first pregnant woman who'd ever walked his runway.''

The show saw a diverse range of models take to the catwalk at Harlem's Apollo Theatre and the show had a block party theme.

Ashley loved being part of the fashion extravaganza even though she was nervous about falling down due to the shoes she had to wear with her extra maternity weight.

She said: ''It was kind of like a block party in Harlem, all kinds of women, all genders, races, and everybody's heels were so high. It was not a normal catwalk - it was concrete, still under construction, with potholes. And I was praying I wasn't going to fall down. Which is an awful lot to ask of a model in her second trimester - I have wounds on my feet!''

Ashley was joined at the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya show by the likes of Halima Aden, Precious Lee, Winnie Harlow, Candice Swanepoel and Ebonee Davis.

And the brunette beauty received some valuable pregnancy advice during New York Fashion Week from a whole host of celebrities, including mother-of-three Kim Kardashian West.

She said: ''Kim immediately started telling me, 'Ashley, the pregnancy may be the hardest part, but the birth is the easiest.' I'm just taking in advice from everyone and not putting too much pressure on myself.''