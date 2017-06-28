Ashley Graham is desperate to model for Victoria's Secret.

The 29-year-old fashion muse - who was the first plus-size model to grace the cover of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' last year - is eagerly waiting for the lingerie company to call her to ask her to strip down and don a raunchy underwear set, as well as a pair of angel wings, on the runway, which she would gladly wear with ''confidence''.

Speaking about her dream job on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen!', the brunette beauty said: ''Victoria's Secret, call me. I will walk your runway. I will wear those wings, honey. And I will wear it with confidence! Right, wouldn't you say yes?''

However, the style icon has not always been as positive about her career in the fashion industry, and it was her mother who encouraged her not to give up on her dream of being a catwalk icon when she was younger.

Ashley - who signed to Wilhelmina Models in 2001 - previously said: ''Everything was about exterior, everything was about weight for me.

''I really had to step back and say, 'OK, am I looking for love through sex? Am I looking for love through food? Am I looking for love through the affirmation of fashion people who don't understand my body?'. I had to really have, like, a come to Jesus moment.

''I said, 'I can't do it anymore, I'm coming home. This is it,' and she said, 'No, no, you're not coming home. Your body is going to change someone's life and New York needs you. The fashion industry needs you,' and I stayed.''

Ashley's parent has also inspired Ashley to boast a strong work ethic and to be an independent woman as her father was ''absent'' during her childhood.

The star - who is married to Justin Ervin - explained: ''My mom is the product of two farmers, and she had to really work hard. So she grew up with work ethic and determination and drive, and [the idea that] when you start something, you finish it. So that's how she raised me and my sisters.''