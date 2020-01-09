Ashley Graham has unveiled a new swimsuit collection.

The 32-year-old model launched the Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All Resort 2020 collection, as she showed off her curves in the new pieces.

Speaking in the campaign video, she said: ''I always strive to love my body, and pregnancy has given me even more reason. I've got some new curves to embrace. I love being able to wear suits that show off my curves, no matter what stage of life I'm in. We always focus on fit and design in my collections, and now that I'm pregnant, all I had to do was go up one size.''

Ashley also took to Instagram to show off the new collection.

She shared: ''Come to mama ... Anyone else feel like being pregnant gave you a whole new appreciation for your body?? ... it's also given me insights as designer and I'm so excited to see that reflected in my new @swimsuitsforall collection! The real test when we were designing this line was that none of these are maternity suits!! All I had to do was size up and they are still supportive and have an amazing fit (sic)''

And the Swimsuits for All brand promises ''high-quality, stay-put fabric and no-quit elastic'' with their collections.

They shared on their website: ''Fit tested on real people of every size, each garment is evaluated using 40 points of measure to give you the best fit possible (really). From high-quality, stay-put fabric, to no-quit elastic that goes the distance, to cups that don't collapse, every part of our suits serves a purpose. Season after season, our design team travels the world in search of inspiration for each new collection, bringing you more of what you want.''

Ashley's collection is available in sizes 4 to 24.