Ashley Graham and Addition Elle will launch their new range of plus-size lingerie this month.

The 29-year-old model - who has made a name for herself speaking out against body shaming and campaigning for body positivity - has worked with the lingerie brand for 14 seasons, and their newest collaborative range, entitled 'Purple Rain', will be available online and in Addition Elle stores later this month.

Roslyn Griner, vice president of marketing and visual presentation for Addition Elle, said in a statement: ''We are excited for our latest lingerie collection with style starlet Ashley Graham. She personifies the confidence of the Addition Elle woman and exudes an inimitable sense of feminism and poise, coupled with fearless and impactful energy.''

The items in Ashley and Addition Elle's newest collection combine black and purple fabrics with details such as lace, fishnet, and bows, and are all available in sizes X-3X and 36DD to 42G/H.

Prices for the items range from $30 to $95, and include garments such as bras, panties, babydolls, and garters.

It's not the only plus-size range Ashley has released this year either, as in February she launched a collection of swimsuits in collaboration with Swimsuits For All.

Meanwhile, the fashion muse - who was the first plus-size model to grace the cover of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' last year - has admitted she would love to don a racy underwear set and signature angel wings in a fashion show for lingerie company Victoria's Secret, and would do so with ''confidence''.

Speaking about her dream job, Ashley said: ''Victoria's Secret, call me. I will walk your runway. I will wear those wings, honey. And I will wear it with confidence! Right, wouldn't you say yes?''